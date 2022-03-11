Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-14, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the game at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Betting Information

Tennessee

-7.5

130.5 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

  • The Volunteers put up 7.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs give up (66.3).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.3 points per game, eight more points than the 63.3 the Volunteers allow.
  • The Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.5% from the field, five% higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi posts 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Josiah-Jordan James is tops on the Volunteers at 5.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 9.5 points.
  • Zakai Zeigler is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
  • John Fulkerson averages 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1 block.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Garrison Brooks is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he averages 10.4 points and 0.8 assists.
  • D.J. Jeffries is posting 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Shakeel Moore gets the Bulldogs 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tolu Smith gets the Bulldogs 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

SEC Tournament: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

