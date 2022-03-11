How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-14, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the game at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Arena: Amalie Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -7.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

The Volunteers put up 7.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs give up (66.3).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.3 points per game, eight more points than the 63.3 the Volunteers allow.

The Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.5% from the field, five% higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi posts 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Josiah-Jordan James is tops on the Volunteers at 5.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 9.5 points.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

John Fulkerson averages 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1 block.

Mississippi State Players to Watch