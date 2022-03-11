How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) are taking on the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-14, 8-10 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Amalie Arena. Watch the game at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-7.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State
- The Volunteers put up 7.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Bulldogs give up (66.3).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.3 points per game, eight more points than the 63.3 the Volunteers allow.
- The Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.5% from the field, five% higher than the 40.5% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi posts 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josiah-Jordan James is tops on the Volunteers at 5.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 9.5 points.
- Zakai Zeigler is averaging 8.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
- John Fulkerson averages 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1 block.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Garrison Brooks is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he averages 10.4 points and 0.8 assists.
- D.J. Jeffries is posting 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field.
- Shakeel Moore gets the Bulldogs 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tolu Smith gets the Bulldogs 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
SEC Tournament: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)