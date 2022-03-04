Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

The Aggies record 73.3 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 66.8 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Bulldogs' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies with 14.4 points per contest and 1.7 assists, while also putting up 3.4 rebounds.

Tyrece Radford puts up 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Henry Coleman III is tops on the Aggies at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.6 assists and 10.6 points.

Wade Taylor IV averages 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Marcus Williams paces the Aggies at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.9 points.

Mississippi State Players to Watch