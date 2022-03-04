Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) reacts in pain after a foul call as forward Derek Fountain (20) checks on him during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

  • The Aggies record 73.3 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 66.8 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Bulldogs' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies with 14.4 points per contest and 1.7 assists, while also putting up 3.4 rebounds.
  • Tyrece Radford puts up 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Henry Coleman III is tops on the Aggies at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.6 assists and 10.6 points.
  • Wade Taylor IV averages 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Williams paces the Aggies at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.9 points.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Garrison Brooks is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he averages 10.8 points and 0.9 assists.
  • D.J. Jeffries is posting 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Bulldogs receive 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Shakeel Moore.
  • Tolu Smith gets the Bulldogs 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
