How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

  • The Red Raiders put up 74.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 60.8 the Red Raiders allow.
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.7% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 38.2% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams averages 13.7 points and 1.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds, shooting 54.0% from the floor and 46.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kevin McCullar paces the Red Raiders at 3.1 assists per game, while also posting 4.7 rebounds and 9.3 points.
  • Davion Warren posts 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kevin Obanor averages a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Adonis Arms is putting up 8.0 points, 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Shakeel Moore is putting up 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
  • Garrison Brooks is putting up a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.2 points and 0.7 assists, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Bulldogs get 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from D.J. Jeffries.
  • Cameron Matthews gets the Bulldogs 4.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
