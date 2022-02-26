Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) will try to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs score 71.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 66.9 the Commodores allow.

The Commodores score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 18.0 points per game along with 3.7 assists.

Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.4 threes per game.

Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Brooks leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The Commodores' Scotty Pippen Jr. puts up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 11.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.

Myles Stute makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.

Pippen (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 LSU L 69-65 Away 2/16/2022 Alabama L 80-75 Away 2/18/2022 Missouri W 68-49 Home 2/20/2022 Missouri W 58-56 Away 2/23/2022 South Carolina L 66-56 Away 2/26/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 3/2/2022 Auburn - Home 3/5/2022 Texas A&M - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule