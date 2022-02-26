Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) will try to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
- The Bulldogs score 71.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 66.9 the Commodores allow.
- The Commodores score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 18.0 points per game along with 3.7 assists.
- Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
- Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Brooks leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The Commodores' Scotty Pippen Jr. puts up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 11.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
- Myles Stute makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.
- Pippen (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
LSU
L 69-65
Away
2/16/2022
Alabama
L 80-75
Away
2/18/2022
Missouri
W 68-49
Home
2/20/2022
Missouri
W 58-56
Away
2/23/2022
South Carolina
L 66-56
Away
2/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
3/2/2022
Auburn
-
Home
3/5/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Missouri
W 70-62
Home
2/12/2022
Tennessee
L 73-64
Away
2/16/2022
Auburn
L 94-80
Away
2/19/2022
Texas A&M
W 72-67
Home
2/22/2022
Alabama
L 74-72
Home
2/26/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Florida
-
Home
3/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)