Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-13, 6-9 SEC) will try to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

  • The Bulldogs score 71.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 66.9 the Commodores allow.
  • The Commodores score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 18.0 points per game along with 3.7 assists.
  • Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
  • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
  • Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Brooks leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • The Commodores' Scotty Pippen Jr. puts up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 11.9 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
  • Myles Stute makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.
  • Pippen (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

LSU

L 69-65

Away

2/16/2022

Alabama

L 80-75

Away

2/18/2022

Missouri

W 68-49

Home

2/20/2022

Missouri

W 58-56

Away

2/23/2022

South Carolina

L 66-56

Away

2/26/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

3/2/2022

Auburn

-

Home

3/5/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Missouri

W 70-62

Home

2/12/2022

Tennessee

L 73-64

Away

2/16/2022

Auburn

L 94-80

Away

2/19/2022

Texas A&M

W 72-67

Home

2/22/2022

Alabama

L 74-72

Home

2/26/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/1/2022

Florida

-

Home

3/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

