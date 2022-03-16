The No. 3 seeded Mississippi State takes on the No. 14 seeded Virginia in the NIT Tournament first round.

Mississippi State ended its SEC tournament run with a 72-59 loss to Tennessee after beating South Carolina. After not making the NCAA tournament, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the NIT tournament.

The Bulldogs are led by Iverson Molinar, who is leading the team in scoring and assists with 17.8 points and 3.6 points per game. Garrison Brooks, the UNC transfer, is leading the team in rebounding with 6.7 per game to go along with 10.5 points.

How to Watch First Round: Mississippi State vs Virginia Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the First Round: Mississippi State vs Virginia game on fuboTV:

Virginia's last conference game ended with a loss to North Carolina in the second round by 20. Obviously, the Cavaliers didn't get a bid into the NCAA tournament either, earning them a No. 14 seed in the NIT tournament.

The Cavaliers are led by Jayden Gardner who averages a team-high 15.2 points to go along with 6.9 rebounds. Reece Beekman, a defensive prowess, averages a team-high 4.9 assists per game.

Mississippi State has been playing better basketball in March thus far. However, anything can happen when it comes to tournament time.

