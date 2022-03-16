How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15) go up against the Virginia Cavaliers (19-13) at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Mississippi State

The 62.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The Cavaliers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner is tops on the Cavaliers with 15.3 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.5 assists.

Reece Beekman leads his team in assists per game (5), and also averages 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kihei Clark posts 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kadin Shedrick is posting 7.2 points, 0.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Armaan Franklin is posting 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch