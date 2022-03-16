How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15) go up against the Virginia Cavaliers (19-13) at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Mississippi State
- The 62.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner is tops on the Cavaliers with 15.3 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.5 assists.
- Reece Beekman leads his team in assists per game (5), and also averages 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Kihei Clark posts 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kadin Shedrick is posting 7.2 points, 0.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Armaan Franklin is posting 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Garrison Brooks paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (6.6 per game), and produces 10.3 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- D.J. Jeffries gets the Bulldogs 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Shakeel Moore gives the Bulldogs 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tolu Smith gives the Bulldogs 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
