How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15) go up against the Virginia Cavaliers (19-13) at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Mississippi State

  • The 62.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner is tops on the Cavaliers with 15.3 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.5 assists.
  • Reece Beekman leads his team in assists per game (5), and also averages 7.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Kihei Clark posts 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kadin Shedrick is posting 7.2 points, 0.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Armaan Franklin is posting 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Garrison Brooks paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (6.6 per game), and produces 10.3 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • D.J. Jeffries gets the Bulldogs 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Shakeel Moore gives the Bulldogs 8.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tolu Smith gives the Bulldogs 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

First Round: Mississippi State at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
