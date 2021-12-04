Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    One underrated college basketball game to watch on Saturday will see Mississippi Valley State take on Grand Canyon.
    Author:

    On Saturday's slate of college basketball games, fans will be excited to watch some of the nation's top contenders play. However, there are some intriguing games that no one is talking about that should provide entertaining basketball. One of those games will feature Mississippi Valley State hitting the road to take on Grand Canyon.

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

    Live stream the Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Neither of these teams are going to catch the national eye, but it could be a good game. If you simply enjoy watching basketball, this could be a game for you to tune in to watch.

    Mississippi Valley State is coming into this game with an 0-5 record. It is in desperation mode to get its first win of the season, which makes the team a dangerous opponent for anyone. Knocking off Grand Canyon would be a great momentum swing for the team.

    On the other side, the Antelopes come in sporting a 7-1 record. They are fresh off of a 74-71 victory over UTSA. Grand Canyon is favored to win this game, but it needs to be careful of a trap game against the Delta Devils.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    drew-timme-chet-holmgren
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama at Gonzaga

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Missouri
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17283635
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15793291
    College Football

    How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245407
    College Football

    How to Watch ACC Championship Game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy