One underrated college basketball game to watch on Saturday will see Mississippi Valley State take on Grand Canyon.

On Saturday's slate of college basketball games, fans will be excited to watch some of the nation's top contenders play. However, there are some intriguing games that no one is talking about that should provide entertaining basketball. One of those games will feature Mississippi Valley State hitting the road to take on Grand Canyon.

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Neither of these teams are going to catch the national eye, but it could be a good game. If you simply enjoy watching basketball, this could be a game for you to tune in to watch.

Mississippi Valley State is coming into this game with an 0-5 record. It is in desperation mode to get its first win of the season, which makes the team a dangerous opponent for anyone. Knocking off Grand Canyon would be a great momentum swing for the team.

On the other side, the Antelopes come in sporting a 7-1 record. They are fresh off of a 74-71 victory over UTSA. Grand Canyon is favored to win this game, but it needs to be careful of a trap game against the Delta Devils.

