Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State
- The Antelopes average 72.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 86.8 the Delta Devils allow.
- The Delta Devils score an average of 55.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 58.7 the Antelopes give up to opponents.
- The Antelopes make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (54.1%).
- The Delta Devils' 31.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Gabe McGlothan paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Holland Woods puts up 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 46.7% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Chance McMillian averages 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter is the Delta Devils' top scorer (17.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.0), and delivers 0.3 assists.
- Caleb Hunter gets the Delta Devils 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Elijah Davis is the Delta Devils' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.
- Gary Grant gets the Delta Devils 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- John Aguer gives the Delta Devils 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)