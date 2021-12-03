Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

The Antelopes average 72.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 86.8 the Delta Devils allow.

The Delta Devils score an average of 55.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 58.7 the Antelopes give up to opponents.

The Antelopes make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (54.1%).

The Delta Devils' 31.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Gabe McGlothan paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Holland Woods puts up 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 46.7% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Chance McMillian averages 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch