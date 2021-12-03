Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State

    • The Antelopes average 72.9 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 86.8 the Delta Devils allow.
    • The Delta Devils score an average of 55.8 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 58.7 the Antelopes give up to opponents.
    • The Antelopes make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils have allowed to their opponents (54.1%).
    • The Delta Devils' 31.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (40.7%).

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Gabe McGlothan paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1), and also averages 10.4 points and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Holland Woods puts up 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 46.7% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Chance McMillian averages 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

    • Robert Carpenter is the Delta Devils' top scorer (17.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.0), and delivers 0.3 assists.
    • Caleb Hunter gets the Delta Devils 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Davis is the Delta Devils' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.
    • Gary Grant gets the Delta Devils 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • John Aguer gives the Delta Devils 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy