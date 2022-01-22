Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama hosts Missouri on Saturday night looking to win its second straight game

Alabama snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when it upset LSU 70-67. The win got the Crimson Tide back to .500 in the SEC at 3-3.

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Missouri at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The victory over the Tigers stopped their worst stretch of basketball this year that included an upset loss to Missouri back on January 8th.

It was a bad loss to the Tigers and one they hope they can avenge on Saturday when they welcome Missouri to their home court.

The Tigers will look to finish off the season sweep of the Crimson Tide on Saturday and get another upset win.

If Missouri can get the win on Saturday it would be its second straight win. The Tigers whipped Ole Miss on Tuesday 78-53 to get to 2-3 in the SEC. 

The win also snapped a two-game losing streak as they had lost to Arkansas and Texas A&M since beating Alabama.

Missouri will once again be a huge underdog in this game, but they proved earlier they could beat the Crimson Tide and will look to shock them again on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

