Iowa State hosts Missouri on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game

Iowa State stopped its two-game losing streak on Wednesday when it got a gritty 84-81 overtime win over Oklahoma State. The win was just the second in the last six games for the Cyclones who have dropped to just 3-5 in the Big 12.

How to Watch Missouri at Iowa State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Iowa State had a great non-conference record, but the Big 12 has not been kind to the team. The Cyclones haven't played poorly, but they just haven't been able to keep up.

Saturday they hope a game out of the conference can get them back on track.

Missouri hopes it can keep that from happening as it looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Tigers have lost back-to-back games to Alabama and Auburn that dropped their record to 8-11 overall and 2-5 in the SEC.

They did beat the Crimson Tide earlier this year and nearly upset Auburn on Tuesday, but came up just short in the 55-54 defeat.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column and get over those losses and send Iowa State home with another setback.

