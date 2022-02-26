Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at LSU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday night when it travels to LSU to take on the Tigers.

Missouri continued its slide on Tuesday night when it lost at home to No. 17 Tennessee 80-61. The Tigers have now lost four in a row and are just 4-11 in the SEC.

The Tigers have played well at times this year picking up wins against Alabama and SMU, but have been inconsistent and just haven't found their footing in conference play.

Saturday night, they get another opportunity to pull off a big upset when they take on an LSU team looking to bounce back from a close loss to Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The Tigers were looking to beat the Wildcats for the second time this year, but blew a halftime lead and couldn't recover in the 71-66 loss.

The loss was the second in a row for the Tigers as they were upset at South Carolina last Saturday 77-75.

LSU is now back under .500 in the SEC at 7-8. It is a farcry from when they started the year 15-1 and looked like a threat in the loaded conference.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Missouri at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
