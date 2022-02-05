Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri travels to Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon looking to snap its four-game losing streak

Missouri starts a two-game road trip on Saturday when they take on Texas A&M. The Tigers will travel to Vanderbilt on Tuesday before coming home for two games.

How to Watch Missouri at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Missouri at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers hit the road looking to avoid losing their fifth straight game and get just their third win in the SEC.

Despite the four straight losses they haven't played poorly as they have a one-point loss to both Florida and No. 1 Auburn. They have just missed pulling off upsets in both games, but will look to finally get it done on Saturday against the Aggies.

Texas A&M is also sputtering as it has lost five straight. The Aggies were 15-2 overall and 2-0 in the SEC just over two weeks ago, but now are under .500 in the conference and suddenly barely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

They are desperate to get a win and Saturday they need to beat a Missouri team that is struggling. The Aggies can't afford many more losses and beating the Tigers is a must-win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Missouri at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

