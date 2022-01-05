Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

    Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

    The Bradley Braves (7-7, 0-0 MVC) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (10-5, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Carver Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Missouri State vs Bradley Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Missouri State

    -1.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Bradley vs. Missouri State

    • The Bears average 11.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Braves give up (67.0).
    • The Braves average 5.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (66.6).
    • This season, the Bears have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have hit.
    • The Braves have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

    Missouri State Players to Watch

    • Gaige Prim puts up a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 59.2% from the floor.
    • Isiaih Mosley posts a team-best 17.4 points per contest. He is also posting 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Donovan Clay is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
    • Jaylen Minnett puts up 12.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Ja'Monta Black averages 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Bradley Players to Watch

    • Malevy Leons is putting up 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
    • Rienk Mast is the Braves' top rebounder (7.9 per game), and he puts up 7.8 points and 1.0 assists.
    • Ja'Shon Henry gets the Braves 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • The Braves receive 3.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Mikey Howell.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Missouri State at Bradley

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to get to a loose ball after colliding with San Antonio Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp (15) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (nots seen) missing a free throw in overtime at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    35 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles between Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    35 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    37 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy