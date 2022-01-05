How to Watch Missouri State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bradley Braves (7-7, 0-0 MVC) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (10-5, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Carver Arena
Missouri State
-1.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Bradley vs. Missouri State
- The Bears average 11.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Braves give up (67.0).
- The Braves average 5.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (66.6).
- This season, the Bears have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have hit.
- The Braves have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Gaige Prim puts up a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 59.2% from the floor.
- Isiaih Mosley posts a team-best 17.4 points per contest. He is also posting 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Donovan Clay is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Minnett puts up 12.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Ja'Monta Black averages 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons is putting up 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Rienk Mast is the Braves' top rebounder (7.9 per game), and he puts up 7.8 points and 1.0 assists.
- Ja'Shon Henry gets the Braves 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Braves receive 3.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Mikey Howell.
