How to Watch Missouri State vs. Bradley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Bradley Braves (7-7, 0-0 MVC) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (10-5, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bradley vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Carver Arena

Carver Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Missouri State -1.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Bradley vs. Missouri State

The Bears average 11.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Braves give up (67.0).

The Braves average 5.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (66.6).

This season, the Bears have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.1% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Braves' opponents have hit.

The Braves have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Gaige Prim puts up a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 59.2% from the floor.

Isiaih Mosley posts a team-best 17.4 points per contest. He is also posting 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donovan Clay is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Minnett puts up 12.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Ja'Monta Black averages 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bradley Players to Watch