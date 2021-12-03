How to Watch Missouri State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (4-3) battle the No. 12 BYU Cougars (6-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Missouri State vs. BYU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: JQH Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Missouri State vs. BYU
- The 80.4 points per game the Bears average are 19.1 more points than the Cougars give up (61.3).
- The Cougars score an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.0 the Bears give up.
- This season, the Bears have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 38.0% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
- The Cougars' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
Missouri State Players to Watch
- The Bears leader in points and rebounds is Gaige Prim, who scores 20.0 points and grabs 10.6 boards per game.
- Demarcus Sharp is Missouri State's best passer, dishing out 4.0 assists per game while scoring 4.5 PPG.
- Ja'Monta Black makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Isiaih Mosley is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello sits at the top of the Cougars scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and averages 3.3 assists per game.
- The BYU leaders in rebounding and assists are Caleb Lohner with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Te'Jon Lucas with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).
- Barcello hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
- Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Fousseyni Traore (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Sam Houston
W 77-55
Away
11/22/2021
Long Beach State
W 92-66
Away
11/23/2021
East Tennessee State
L 77-76
Home
11/24/2021
George Washington
W 72-54
Home
12/1/2021
Illinois State
L 79-74
Away
12/4/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/8/2021
Little Rock
-
Away
12/11/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Home
12/15/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Home
12/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Oregon
W 81-49
Away
11/20/2021
Central Methodist
W 97-61
Home
11/24/2021
Texas Southern
W 81-64
Home
11/27/2021
Utah
W 75-64
Away
12/1/2021
Utah Valley
L 72-65
Away
12/4/2021
Missouri State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/18/2021
Weber State
-
Away
12/22/2021
South Florida
-
Away
12/29/2021
Westminster (UT)
-
Home