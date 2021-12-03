Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Missouri State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and guard Alex Barcello (13) celebrate after their win against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Missouri State Bears (4-3) battle the No. 12 BYU Cougars (6-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. BYU

    Key Stats for Missouri State vs. BYU

    • The 80.4 points per game the Bears average are 19.1 more points than the Cougars give up (61.3).
    • The Cougars score an average of 76.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.0 the Bears give up.
    • This season, the Bears have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 38.0% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
    • The Cougars' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

    Missouri State Players to Watch

    • The Bears leader in points and rebounds is Gaige Prim, who scores 20.0 points and grabs 10.6 boards per game.
    • Demarcus Sharp is Missouri State's best passer, dishing out 4.0 assists per game while scoring 4.5 PPG.
    • Ja'Monta Black makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Isiaih Mosley is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello sits at the top of the Cougars scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and averages 3.3 assists per game.
    • The BYU leaders in rebounding and assists are Caleb Lohner with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Te'Jon Lucas with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).
    • Barcello hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
    • Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Fousseyni Traore (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Missouri State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 77-55

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 92-66

    Away

    11/23/2021

    East Tennessee State

    L 77-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    George Washington

    W 72-54

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Illinois State

    L 79-74

    Away

    12/4/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    BYU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Oregon

    W 81-49

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Central Methodist

    W 97-61

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 81-64

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Utah

    W 75-64

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 72-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Westminster (UT)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    BYU at Missouri State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

