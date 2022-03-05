How to Watch Missouri State vs Drake in Men's College Basketball

Missouri State and Drake meet up in the second semifinal of the MVC Tournament on Saturday evening

Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 on Friday night in the quarterfinals and set up a semifinal matchup with third-seeded Drake.

How to Watch the MVC Semifinal Missouri State vs Drake in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the MVC Semifinal Missouri State vs Drake game on fuboTV

The Bears won five of six to end the regular season including a big 66-62 win against Drake back on February 9th. The strong finish helped them grab the two seed in the tournament and they looked the part of Friday.

Saturday they will look to stay hot and beat Drake for the third time this year and get a berth in the conference championship game.

The Bulldogs will be looking to avenge those two losses and win their sixth straight game as they won four in a row to end the regular season and then beat Southern Illinois 65-52 on Friday in the quarterfinals.

It has been a great run over the last couple of weeks, but Saturday's game is the biggest one yet.

Both of these teams have played well to end the year and are looking to get to the MVC Championship game and play for the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

