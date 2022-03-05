Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State vs Drake in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State and Drake meet up in the second semifinal of the MVC Tournament on Saturday evening

Missouri State beat Valparaiso 67-58 on Friday night in the quarterfinals and set up a semifinal matchup with third-seeded Drake.

How to Watch the MVC Semifinal Missouri State vs Drake in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the MVC Semifinal Missouri State vs Drake game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears won five of six to end the regular season including a big 66-62 win against Drake back on February 9th. The strong finish helped them grab the two seed in the tournament and they looked the part of Friday.

Saturday they will look to stay hot and beat Drake for the third time this year and get a berth in the conference championship game.

The Bulldogs will be looking to avenge those two losses and win their sixth straight game as they won four in a row to end the regular season and then beat Southern Illinois 65-52 on Friday in the quarterfinals.

It has been a great run over the last couple of weeks, but Saturday's game is the biggest one yet.

Both of these teams have played well to end the year and are looking to get to the MVC Championship game and play for the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

MVC Semifinal Missouri State vs Drake in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri State vs Drake in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at Baylor in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Orlando City Nani
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) celebrates with forward Griffin Yow (22) after scoring a goal in the first half against the Charlotte FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch D.C. United at FC Cincinnati

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton at Pennsylvania in Men’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Atlas

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy