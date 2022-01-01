Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 0-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at JQH Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: JQH Arena

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Drake

The Bears score 80.2 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Bears give up (67.4).

This season, the Bears have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.0% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri State Players to Watch

The Bears scoring leader is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Gaige Prim is Missouri State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Lu'Cye Patterson is its best passer, distributing 2.4 assists in each contest.

Jaylen Minnett leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Minnett is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.

The Drake leaders in rebounding and assists are Garrett Sturtz with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.4 assists per game) and D.J. Wilkins with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).

DeVries is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulldogs with 2.6 made threes per game.

Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is DeVries (0.8 per game).

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Oral Roberts W 69-60 Home 12/15/2021 South Dakota State W 75-63 Home 12/18/2021 Central Arkansas W 106-70 Home 12/22/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) L 75-58 Away 12/30/2021 Evangel W 103-56 Home 1/2/2022 Drake - Home 1/5/2022 Bradley - Away 1/8/2022 Northern Iowa - Home 1/12/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 1/15/2022 Valparaiso - Away 1/19/2022 Illinois State - Home

Drake Schedule