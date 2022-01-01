How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 0-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at JQH Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: JQH Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Drake
- The Bears score 80.2 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs put up 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Bears give up (67.4).
- This season, the Bears have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.0% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- The Bears scoring leader is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Gaige Prim is Missouri State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Lu'Cye Patterson is its best passer, distributing 2.4 assists in each contest.
- Jaylen Minnett leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Minnett is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
- The Drake leaders in rebounding and assists are Garrett Sturtz with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.4 assists per game) and D.J. Wilkins with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
- DeVries is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulldogs with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is DeVries (0.8 per game).
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Oral Roberts
W 69-60
Home
12/15/2021
South Dakota State
W 75-63
Home
12/18/2021
Central Arkansas
W 106-70
Home
12/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 75-58
Away
12/30/2021
Evangel
W 103-56
Home
1/2/2022
Drake
-
Home
1/5/2022
Bradley
-
Away
1/8/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Home
1/12/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
1/15/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/19/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Clemson
L 90-80
Away
12/16/2021
Jackson State
W 70-65
Home
12/19/2021
UT Martin
W 80-54
Home
12/22/2021
Chicago State
W 87-50
Home
12/28/2021
Mount Marty
W 82-53
Home
1/2/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
1/5/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
1/8/2022
Indiana State
-
Home
1/12/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Evansville
-
Away
1/19/2022
Bradley
-
Home