    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Drake Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Missouri State Bears (9-5, 0-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at JQH Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake

    Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Drake

    • The Bears score 80.2 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 64.6 the Bulldogs give up.
    • The Bulldogs put up 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Bears give up (67.4).
    • This season, the Bears have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.0% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

    Missouri State Players to Watch

    • The Bears scoring leader is Isiaih Mosley, who averages 18.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Gaige Prim is Missouri State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Lu'Cye Patterson is its best passer, distributing 2.4 assists in each contest.
    • Jaylen Minnett leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Minnett is Missouri State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Prim leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Drake Players to Watch

    • Tucker DeVries is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
    • The Drake leaders in rebounding and assists are Garrett Sturtz with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.4 assists per game) and D.J. Wilkins with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game).
    • DeVries is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulldogs with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is DeVries (0.8 per game).

    Missouri State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Oral Roberts

    W 69-60

    Home

    12/15/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 75-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 106-70

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 75-58

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Evangel

    W 103-56

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Drake

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    Drake Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Clemson

    L 90-80

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Jackson State

    W 70-65

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UT Martin

    W 80-54

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Chicago State

    W 87-50

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Mount Marty

    W 82-53

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Evansville

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Bradley

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Drake at Missouri State

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

