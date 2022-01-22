Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) looks to drive as Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-2, 5-0 MVC) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (14-6, 5-2 MVC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The Bears have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -8 137.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Missouri State

The Ramblers record 10.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Bears allow (67.5).

The Bears put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.2 the Ramblers give up.

This season, the Ramblers have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.

The Bears' 49% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson is tops on his squad in both points (12.5) and rebounds (4.9) per game, and also puts up 2.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Braden Norris leads the Ramblers at 4.3 assists per game, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 9.7 points.

Marquise Kennedy averages 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Ryan Schwieger is putting up 10.8 points, 1.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Aher Uguak averages 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the field.

Missouri State Players to Watch