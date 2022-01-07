Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: JQH Arena
Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa
- The 78.4 points per game the Bears record are 10.4 more points than the Panthers allow (68.0).
- The Panthers put up 7.0 more points per game (73.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (66.8).
- The Bears make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- The Panthers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Gaige Prim is Missouri State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Demarcus Sharp is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.
- The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- The Missouri State steals leader is Minnett, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Prim, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- AJ Green collects 16.4 points and tacks on 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Panthers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nate Heise is at the top of the Northern Iowa rebounding leaderboard with 4.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.8 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
- Green is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Heise (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Iowa while Noah Carter (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Central Arkansas
W 106-70
Home
12/22/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 75-58
Away
12/30/2021
Evangel
W 103-56
Home
1/2/2022
Drake
W 61-56
Home
1/5/2022
Bradley
W 71-69
Away
1/8/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Home
1/12/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
1/15/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/19/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
1/25/2022
Indiana State
-
Away
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Marshall
W 75-60
Away
12/22/2021
Liberty
L 76-74
Home
12/23/2021
Wyoming
L 71-69
Away
1/2/2022
Evansville
W 83-61
Home
1/5/2022
Valparaiso
W 92-65
Home
1/8/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Indiana State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
1/19/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/22/2022
Drake
-
Home
1/26/2022
Evansville
-
Away