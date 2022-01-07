Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: JQH Arena

JQH Arena

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

The 78.4 points per game the Bears record are 10.4 more points than the Panthers allow (68.0).

The Panthers put up 7.0 more points per game (73.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (66.8).

The Bears make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

The Panthers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Gaige Prim is Missouri State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Demarcus Sharp is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.

The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

The Missouri State steals leader is Minnett, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Prim, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

AJ Green collects 16.4 points and tacks on 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Panthers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Nate Heise is at the top of the Northern Iowa rebounding leaderboard with 4.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.8 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.

Green is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Heise (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Iowa while Noah Carter (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Central Arkansas W 106-70 Home 12/22/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) L 75-58 Away 12/30/2021 Evangel W 103-56 Home 1/2/2022 Drake W 61-56 Home 1/5/2022 Bradley W 71-69 Away 1/8/2022 Northern Iowa - Home 1/12/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 1/15/2022 Valparaiso - Away 1/19/2022 Illinois State - Home 1/22/2022 Loyola Chicago - Away 1/25/2022 Indiana State - Away

Northern Iowa Schedule