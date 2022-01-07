Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

  • The 78.4 points per game the Bears record are 10.4 more points than the Panthers allow (68.0).
  • The Panthers put up 7.0 more points per game (73.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (66.8).
  • The Bears make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • The Panthers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Isiaih Mosley leads the Bears in scoring, tallying 17.0 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Gaige Prim is Missouri State's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.4 per game, while Demarcus Sharp is its best passer, averaging 2.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Jaylen Minnett, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Missouri State steals leader is Minnett, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Prim, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • AJ Green collects 16.4 points and tacks on 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Panthers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Nate Heise is at the top of the Northern Iowa rebounding leaderboard with 4.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.8 points and adds 1.6 assists per game.
  • Green is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Heise (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Iowa while Noah Carter (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Missouri State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Central Arkansas

W 106-70

Home

12/22/2021

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 75-58

Away

12/30/2021

Evangel

W 103-56

Home

1/2/2022

Drake

W 61-56

Home

1/5/2022

Bradley

W 71-69

Away

1/8/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Home

1/12/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

1/15/2022

Valparaiso

-

Away

1/19/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

1/25/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

Northern Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Marshall

W 75-60

Away

12/22/2021

Liberty

L 76-74

Home

12/23/2021

Wyoming

L 71-69

Away

1/2/2022

Evansville

W 83-61

Home

1/5/2022

Valparaiso

W 92-65

Home

1/8/2022

Missouri State

-

Away

1/11/2022

Indiana State

-

Home

1/15/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Away

1/19/2022

Valparaiso

-

Away

1/22/2022

Drake

-

Home

1/26/2022

Evansville

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Northern Iowa at Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

7 minutes ago
Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

7 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) dribbles against East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Jaden Seymour (22) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

8 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

8 minutes ago
Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

LSU vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

9 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

10 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Irish won 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

19 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

20 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) and Kevin McCullar (15) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy