How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots over Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri State Bears (20-8, 11-4 MVC) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (15-10, 11-4 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at McLeod Center.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Total Northern Iowa -2 143.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

The 73 points per game the Panthers average are six more points than the Bears allow (67).

The Bears score an average of 77.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 69.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Bears are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Noah Carter is averaging 14.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Nate Heise averages 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Trae Berhow leads the Panthers at 5.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1 assists and 9.8 points.

Tywhon Pickford averages 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Missouri State Players to Watch