How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (20-8, 11-4 MVC) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (15-10, 11-4 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at McLeod Center.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McLeod Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Iowa
-2
143.5 points
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State
- The 73 points per game the Panthers average are six more points than the Bears allow (67).
- The Bears score an average of 77.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 69.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Bears are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Noah Carter is averaging 14.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Nate Heise averages 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Trae Berhow leads the Panthers at 5.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1 assists and 9.8 points.
- Tywhon Pickford averages 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Isiaih Mosley is No. 1 on the Bears in scoring (20 points per game) and assists (2.2), and posts 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Gaige Prim is No. 1 on the Bears in rebounding (7.9 per game), and puts up 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Donovan Clay is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
- Ja'Monta Black gets the Bears 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Lu'Cye Patterson is averaging a team-leading 2.4 assists per game. And he is producing 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.
