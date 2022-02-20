Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots over Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri State Bears (20-8, 11-4 MVC) aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (15-10, 11-4 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at McLeod Center.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

Northern Iowa vs Missouri State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northern Iowa

-2

143.5 points

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State

  • The 73 points per game the Panthers average are six more points than the Bears allow (67).
  • The Bears score an average of 77.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 69.2 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • The Panthers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • The Bears are shooting 48.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.3% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Noah Carter is averaging 14.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Nate Heise averages 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Trae Berhow leads the Panthers at 5.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1 assists and 9.8 points.
  • Tywhon Pickford averages 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Isiaih Mosley is No. 1 on the Bears in scoring (20 points per game) and assists (2.2), and posts 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Gaige Prim is No. 1 on the Bears in rebounding (7.9 per game), and puts up 15.6 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Donovan Clay is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Ja'Monta Black gets the Bears 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Lu'Cye Patterson is averaging a team-leading 2.4 assists per game. And he is producing 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Missouri State at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

