How to Watch Missouri State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (18-15) take on the Missouri State Bears (23-10) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
- The 68.5 points per game the Sooners average are only 0.2 more points than the Bears allow (68.3).
- The Bears put up 12.8 more points per game (77.5) than the Sooners give up (64.7).
- The Sooners make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Bears are shooting 48.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 43.8% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves puts up 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Goldwire posts a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.5% from the field.
- Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 9.1 points.
- Umoja Gibson averages 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Elijah Harkless posts 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Gaige Prim is No. 1 on the Bears in rebounding (8.0 per game), and produces 16.4 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Donovan Clay is averaging 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Lu'Cye Patterson is averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Ja'Monta Black is posting 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.
How To Watch
March
15
2022
First Round: Missouri State at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)