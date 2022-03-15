Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) shoots as Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) defends during overtime in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (18-15) take on the Missouri State Bears (23-10) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

  • The 68.5 points per game the Sooners average are only 0.2 more points than the Bears allow (68.3).
  • The Bears put up 12.8 more points per game (77.5) than the Sooners give up (64.7).
  • The Sooners make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • The Bears are shooting 48.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 43.8% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves puts up 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jordan Goldwire posts a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.5% from the field.
  • Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 9.1 points.
  • Umoja Gibson averages 12.5 points and 1.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Elijah Harkless posts 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Gaige Prim is No. 1 on the Bears in rebounding (8.0 per game), and produces 16.4 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Donovan Clay is averaging 8.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.
  • Lu'Cye Patterson is averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Ja'Monta Black is posting 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Missouri State at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
