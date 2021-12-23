Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: McKeon Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Mary's (CA)
-6.5
126.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State
- The Gaels score 66.9 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 67.7 the Bears allow.
- The Bears average 22.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Gaels give up to opponents (58).
- The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (40.3%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Matthias Tass leads the Gaels at 11.6 points per game, while also posting 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Logan Johnson puts up 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor.
- Tommy Kuhse averages a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 48.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Bowen leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also averages 5.4 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dan Fotu is putting up 11.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Gaige Prim is the Bears' top rebounder (8.9 per game), and he delivers 16.2 points and 1.8 assists.
- Isiaih Mosley is posting a team-best 17.6 points per contest. And he is producing 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- The Bears get 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Donovan Clay.
- The Bears receive 13.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jaylen Minnett.
- Ja'Monta Black gives the Bears 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
