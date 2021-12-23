Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: McKeon Pavilion

McKeon Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint Mary's (CA) -6.5 126.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

The Gaels score 66.9 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 67.7 the Bears allow.

The Bears average 22.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Gaels give up to opponents (58).

The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bears allow to opponents.

The Bears' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass leads the Gaels at 11.6 points per game, while also posting 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Logan Johnson puts up 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor.

Tommy Kuhse averages a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 48.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Bowen leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also averages 5.4 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dan Fotu is putting up 11.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Missouri State Players to Watch