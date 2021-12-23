Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (10-3) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (8-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs Missouri State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -6.5

    126.5 points

    Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State

    • The Gaels score 66.9 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 67.7 the Bears allow.
    • The Bears average 22.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Gaels give up to opponents (58).
    • The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bears allow to opponents.
    • The Bears' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Matthias Tass leads the Gaels at 11.6 points per game, while also posting 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
    • Logan Johnson puts up 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor.
    • Tommy Kuhse averages a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 48.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Kyle Bowen leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also averages 5.4 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Dan Fotu is putting up 11.1 points, 0.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

    Missouri State Players to Watch

    • Gaige Prim is the Bears' top rebounder (8.9 per game), and he delivers 16.2 points and 1.8 assists.
    • Isiaih Mosley is posting a team-best 17.6 points per contest. And he is producing 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
    • The Bears get 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Donovan Clay.
    • The Bears receive 13.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jaylen Minnett.
    • Ja'Monta Black gives the Bears 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Missouri State at Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

