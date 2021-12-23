Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Missouri State travels to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday trying for its fifth straight win.
    Author:

    Missouri State (8-4) looks for its fifth straight win after beating Central Arkansas on Saturday by 36 points. Saint Mary’s (10-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped after losing 63-53 to San Diego State.

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Missouri State was lights out offensively against Central Arkansas and had no trouble securing the victory after shooting 53.4% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc. 

    Offensively, Missouri State is led by Isiaih Mosley (17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds), Gaige Prim (16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds), Jaylen Minnett (13.4 points) and Ja’Monta Black (10.5 points). With four players averaging double-digits, it makes it difficult for opponents to come up with a successful defensive strategy. 

    Unlike Missouri State, Saint Mary’s struggled on the offensive end against SDSU. Saint Mary’s shot just 36.5% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc. The team's defensive was flawed, with the Aztecs shooting 42.6% from the field and 70.0% from beyond the arc.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    paul george clippers
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU vs South Florida

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy