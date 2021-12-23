Missouri State travels to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday trying for its fifth straight win.

Missouri State (8-4) looks for its fifth straight win after beating Central Arkansas on Saturday by 36 points. Saint Mary’s (10-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped after losing 63-53 to San Diego State.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Missouri State was lights out offensively against Central Arkansas and had no trouble securing the victory after shooting 53.4% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Offensively, Missouri State is led by Isiaih Mosley (17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds), Gaige Prim (16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds), Jaylen Minnett (13.4 points) and Ja’Monta Black (10.5 points). With four players averaging double-digits, it makes it difficult for opponents to come up with a successful defensive strategy.

Unlike Missouri State, Saint Mary’s struggled on the offensive end against SDSU. Saint Mary’s shot just 36.5% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc. The team's defensive was flawed, with the Aztecs shooting 42.6% from the field and 70.0% from beyond the arc.

