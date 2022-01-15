Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 1-4 MVC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (12-6, 3-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Total Missouri State -3.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Valparaiso vs. Missouri State

The 78.9 points per game the Bears score are 9.7 more points than the Beacons give up (69.2).

The Beacons' 73.2 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up to opponents.

This season, the Bears have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.

The Beacons have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also posts 13.9 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Isiaih Mosley paces the Bears with 19.3 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 5.3 rebounds.

Donovan Clay posts 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Ja'Monta Black is putting up 10.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Minnett is averaging 10.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Valparaiso Players to Watch