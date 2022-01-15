Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 1-4 MVC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (12-6, 3-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Missouri State
-3.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Valparaiso vs. Missouri State
- The 78.9 points per game the Bears score are 9.7 more points than the Beacons give up (69.2).
- The Beacons' 73.2 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bears have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
- The Beacons have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also posts 13.9 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Isiaih Mosley paces the Bears with 19.3 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 5.3 rebounds.
- Donovan Clay posts 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- Ja'Monta Black is putting up 10.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jaylen Minnett is averaging 10.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Sheldon Edwards is posting 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Thomas Kithier is posting a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.4 points and 2.3 assists, making 60.0% of his shots from the field.
- Ben Krikke is the Beacons' top scorer (14.1 points per game), and he averages 1.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Trevor Anderson is averaging a team-leading 2.6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The Beacons get 10.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kevion Taylor.
