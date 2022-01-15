Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279

The Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 1-4 MVC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (12-6, 3-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Missouri State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Athletics-Recreation Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri State vs Valparaiso Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Missouri State

-3.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Valparaiso vs. Missouri State

  • The 78.9 points per game the Bears score are 9.7 more points than the Beacons give up (69.2).
  • The Beacons' 73.2 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bears have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
  • The Beacons have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Gaige Prim paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.1), and also posts 13.9 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Isiaih Mosley paces the Bears with 19.3 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 5.3 rebounds.
  • Donovan Clay posts 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Ja'Monta Black is putting up 10.5 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Jaylen Minnett is averaging 10.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Sheldon Edwards is posting 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
  • Thomas Kithier is posting a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.4 points and 2.3 assists, making 60.0% of his shots from the field.
  • Ben Krikke is the Beacons' top scorer (14.1 points per game), and he averages 1.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
  • Trevor Anderson is averaging a team-leading 2.6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • The Beacons get 10.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kevion Taylor.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Missouri State at Valparaiso

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


