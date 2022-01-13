How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas

Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SEC will produce another exciting game as Missouri travel to Arkansas who is trying to break a three-game losing streak.

It's always fun to watch when we have a group of SEC teams get together and fight it out.

Arkansas is 10-5 on the year, but they are last in the conference with a record of 0-3 in the SEC. They are currently on a fully SEC three-game losing streak after losing to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

Missouri (7-7) has a worse overall record having lost seven games already. However, the Tigers are 1-1 in their conference. They won their last game stunning No. 24 ranked Alabama 92-86.

Kobe Brown leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding averaging 15.3 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

He will be matched up with Jaylin Williams, who averages 7.0 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. J.D. Notae leads the Razorbacks in scoring with 18.9 points per game to go along with 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Arkansas is 0-3 in their last three SEC games and that stops here. The Razorbacks are powerful enough to hold down the Tigers' strongest scorers as long as Jaylin Williams locks down Brown. However, Missouri's win over Alabama proves just how fatal they can be.

