Missouri and Illinois converge on St. Louis for the 52nd edition of the Braggin’ Rights battle in this college basketball matchup.

The non-conference finale for both squads sees a return to a neutral site for the first time in two years as Missouri looks for their fourth consecutive win in this rivalry series with Illinois.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri:

Match Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Tigers rebounded after a blowout loss at Kansas by beating Utah on Saturday, but a tall task awaits them today against Illinois as the Illini are connecting on 44% of their three-pointers over the last seven games, ranking 18th nationally in three-point percentage (39.0%) and hitting a school-record 18 three-pointers against Saint Francis on Saturday.

After missing the first four games of the season, junior center Kofi Cockburn has been dynamic leading the team in scoring — with 21.4 points per game — and in rebounding with 11.9 per game. Cockburn has scored 13-plus points in each of his eight games.

The Jamaican-born big man was the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and was a consensus Second-Team All-American last season. He completed last season as the only player in the NCAA to average 15-plus points and 9-plus rebounds while shooting at least 60% from the floor.

Missouri is led by forward Kobe Brown (15.0 ppg) and guard Amari Davis (11.2 ppg). That duo combined for 44 points in the win against Utah over the weekend the game after combining for five points in the loss at Kansas.

This series has been a streaky one, as Mizzou has won three in a row after Illinois took the previous five. Before that, Missouri won four in a row between 2009-2012 and Illinois won nine straight from 2000-2008.

