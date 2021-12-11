Old Big 12 rivals hook up Saturday afternoon when Missouri travels to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks.

Missouri heads to Kansas on Saturday looking to win its second straight game after it beat Eastern Illinois on Tuesday. The win was the Tigers' second in three games and got them back over .500 at 5-4.

How to Watch Missouri at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Tigers have had a very inconsistent season so far as they have not won or lost more than two in a row all year. They have also struggled against the better teams on their schedule.

Saturday will be another big test as they take on a Kanas team that has just one loss on the year.

The Jayhawks have won three in a row after suffering an upset loss to Dayton. It was a shocking loss, but one Kansas has bounced back nicely from.

Overall, the Jayhawks are 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Poll. They have still been one of the best teams in the country and are looking to prove it again on Saturday.

Kansas comes in as a big favorite, but Missouri is looking for a big win and could pull off the upset.

