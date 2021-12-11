Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Missouri at Kansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Old Big 12 rivals hook up Saturday afternoon when Missouri travels to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks.
    Author:

    Missouri heads to Kansas on Saturday looking to win its second straight game after it beat Eastern Illinois on Tuesday. The win was the Tigers' second in three games and got them back over .500 at 5-4.

    How to Watch Missouri at Kansas in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Missouri at Kansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers have had a very inconsistent season so far as they have not won or lost more than two in a row all year. They have also struggled against the better teams on their schedule.

    Saturday will be another big test as they take on a Kanas team that has just one loss on the year.

    The Jayhawks have won three in a row after suffering an upset loss to Dayton. It was a shocking loss, but one Kansas has bounced back nicely from.

    Overall, the Jayhawks are 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Poll. They have still been one of the best teams in the country and are looking to prove it again on Saturday.

    Kansas comes in as a big favorite, but Missouri is looking for a big win and could pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Missouri at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17324385
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Kansas

    24 seconds ago
    stade brestois
    Soccer

    Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17142524
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    15 minutes ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby

    15 minutes ago
    washington state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Dakota State at Washington State

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17331830
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Cup Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_15307077
    College Football

    How to Watch Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy