Kentucky has looked good since the Wildcats suffered a shocking upset to Notre Dame on Dec. 11. The loss was just the second for Kentucky this year, but it bounced back with a blowout win over North Carolina and then did it again against Western Kentucky a week ago.

How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The back-to-back wins have the Wildcats sitting at 9-2 going into SEC play. Wednesday, they look to get a win in their conference opener when they host a Missouri team coming off a loss to Illinois.

The Tigers' loss to the rival Illini dropped their record to 6-6 and was the seventh straight game that they alternated a win with a loss.

It has been a very inconsistent season for Missouri so far this year, but the Tigers could make up for it with a massive upset of Kentucky to start SEC play.

Kentucky comes in as a huge favorite but has shown it is not immune to getting upset. Missouri will look to get a big road win and send Kentucky home with its third loss of the season.

