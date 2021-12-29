Skip to main content
    How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky opens conference play against Missouri.
    Author:

    Kentucky has looked good since the Wildcats suffered a shocking upset to Notre Dame on Dec. 11. The loss was just the second for Kentucky this year, but it bounced back with a blowout win over North Carolina and then did it again against Western Kentucky a week ago.

    How to Watch Missouri at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    The back-to-back wins have the Wildcats sitting at 9-2 going into SEC play. Wednesday, they look to get a win in their conference opener when they host a Missouri team coming off a loss to Illinois.

    The Tigers' loss to the rival Illini dropped their record to 6-6 and was the seventh straight game that they alternated a win with a loss.

    It has been a very inconsistent season for Missouri so far this year, but the Tigers could make up for it with a massive upset of Kentucky to start SEC play.

    Kentucky comes in as a huge favorite but has shown it is not immune to getting upset. Missouri will look to get a big road win and send Kentucky home with its third loss of the season.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Missouri at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
