Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The SMU Mustangs (3-1) will host the Missouri Tigers (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

    How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri

    SMU vs Missouri Betting Information

    SMU

    -7

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for SMU vs. Missouri

    • Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Mustangs averaged were just 2.7 more points than the Tigers gave up (71.9).
    • The Tigers scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs gave up.
    • The Mustangs made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • The Tigers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs had given up to their opponents (40.5%).

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Feron Hunt led the Mustangs at 7.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.6 assists and 11.1 points.
    • Ethan Chargois averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Emmanuel Bandoumel put up 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Isiah Jasey put up 3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Dru Smith scored 14.3 points and dished out 3.8 assists per game last season.
    • Jeremiah Tilmon pulled down seven boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
    • Smith made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Smith and Tilmon were defensive standouts last season, with Smith averaging 2.1 steals per game and Tilmon collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Jacksonville Classic: SMU at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

