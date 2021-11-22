Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (3-1) will host the Missouri Tigers (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Mizzou Arena

Favorite Spread Total SMU -7 139.5 points

Key Stats for SMU vs. Missouri

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Mustangs averaged were just 2.7 more points than the Tigers gave up (71.9).

The Tigers scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs gave up.

The Mustangs made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Tigers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs had given up to their opponents (40.5%).

SMU Players to Watch

Feron Hunt led the Mustangs at 7.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.6 assists and 11.1 points.

Ethan Chargois averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Emmanuel Bandoumel put up 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isiah Jasey put up 3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Missouri Players to Watch