Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) will host the Missouri Tigers (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Mizzou Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
SMU
-7
139.5 points
Key Stats for SMU vs. Missouri
- Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Mustangs averaged were just 2.7 more points than the Tigers gave up (71.9).
- The Tigers scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs gave up.
- The Mustangs made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Tigers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs had given up to their opponents (40.5%).
SMU Players to Watch
- Feron Hunt led the Mustangs at 7.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.6 assists and 11.1 points.
- Ethan Chargois averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel put up 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isiah Jasey put up 3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 46.8% from the floor.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Dru Smith scored 14.3 points and dished out 3.8 assists per game last season.
- Jeremiah Tilmon pulled down seven boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
- Smith made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Smith and Tilmon were defensive standouts last season, with Smith averaging 2.1 steals per game and Tilmon collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
