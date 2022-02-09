Missouri hits the road for the second straight game when it takes on Vanderbilt Tuesday night.

Missouri snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday when it went to Texas A&M and beat the Aggies 70-66. It was a big win for the Tigers as they were coming off two one-point losses over their last three games.

How to Watch Missouri at Vanderbilt Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Missouri is just 9-13 overall now and 3-6 in the SEC, but the Tigers haven't been playing poorly.

Tuesday night the Tigers will look to get their second straight victory when they travel to play a Vanderbilt team that is coming off a big win against LSU on Saturday.

The Commodores were coming off a close loss at Kentucky on Wednesday but were able to play one of their best games of the year beating No. 25 LSU.

It was just their third win in the last nine games as their other two wins were against Georgia.

Vanderbilt has shown flashes of being able to compete with the top teams but is still lacking consistency.

The Commodores hope their win against LSU can get them back on track and Tuesday they will look to win their second straight game.

Regional restrictions may apply.