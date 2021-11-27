Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Missouri Tigers (3-2) go up against the Wichita State Shockers (4-1) at Mizzou Arena on Friday, November 26, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State

    Key Stats for Missouri vs. Wichita State

    • The Shockers record 68.2 points per game, equal to what the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers' 67.2 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 64.2 the Shockers allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Shockers have a 38.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

    Wichita State Players to Watch

    • The Shockers leader in points and assists is Tyson Etienne, who scores 18.8 points per game to go with 2.8 assists.
    • Wichita State's best rebounder is Dexter Dennis, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
    • The Shockers get the most three-point shooting production out of Etienne, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
    • Ricky Council IV is Wichita State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Dennis leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Kobe Brown puts up 16.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Tigers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Jarron Coleman's assist statline leads Missouri; he records 3.6 assists per game.
    • Coleman is the top scorer from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
    • DaJuan Gordon (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Missouri while Ronnie DeGray III (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wichita State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Jacksonville State

    W 60-57

    Home

    11/13/2021

    South Alabama

    W 64-58

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Arizona

    L 82-78

    Home

    11/22/2021

    UNLV

    W 74-73

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    Missouri Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 78-68

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UMKC

    L 80-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 54-37

    Home

    11/21/2021

    SMU

    W 80-75

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Florida State

    L 81-58

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Paul Quinn

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Wichita State at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

