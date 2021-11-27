How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (3-2) go up against the Wichita State Shockers (4-1) at Mizzou Arena on Friday, November 26, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Mizzou Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Missouri vs. Wichita State
- The Shockers record 68.2 points per game, equal to what the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 67.2 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 64.2 the Shockers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Shockers have a 38.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- The Shockers leader in points and assists is Tyson Etienne, who scores 18.8 points per game to go with 2.8 assists.
- Wichita State's best rebounder is Dexter Dennis, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 8.0 PPG average.
- The Shockers get the most three-point shooting production out of Etienne, who makes 3.3 threes per game.
- Ricky Council IV is Wichita State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Dennis leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Kobe Brown puts up 16.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Tigers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Jarron Coleman's assist statline leads Missouri; he records 3.6 assists per game.
- Coleman is the top scorer from distance for the Tigers, hitting 1.2 threes per game.
- DaJuan Gordon (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Missouri while Ronnie DeGray III (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Jacksonville State
W 60-57
Home
11/13/2021
South Alabama
W 64-58
Home
11/16/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-51
Home
11/19/2021
Arizona
L 82-78
Home
11/22/2021
UNLV
W 74-73
Away
11/26/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/1/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/5/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/18/2021
North Texas
-
Home
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Central Michigan
W 78-68
Home
11/15/2021
UMKC
L 80-66
Home
11/18/2021
Northern Illinois
W 54-37
Home
11/21/2021
SMU
W 80-75
Away
11/22/2021
Florida State
L 81-58
Away
11/26/2021
Wichita State
-
Home
11/29/2021
Paul Quinn
-
Home
11/29/2021
Paul Quinn
-
Home
12/2/2021
Liberty
-
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/11/2021
Kansas
-
Away