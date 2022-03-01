Mizzou looks to snap a five-game losing streak on Tuesday when it travels to SEC foe South Carolina.

Missouri hits the road one last time on Tuesday when it heads to South Carolina. The Tigers are looking to finally get back in the win column after struggling for the last five games.

How to Watch Missouri at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Missouri at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have now dropped to 4-12 in the SEC and 10-19 overall as their rough season comes to a close.

Tuesday they will look to knock off a South Carolina team that is coming off a 90-71 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

The Gamecocks had won four in a row coming into their game at Alabama, but just couldn't keep up and are now back to .500 in the SEC at 8-8.

Tuesday night is Senior Night for South Carolina as it tries to get back in the win column and improve its resume for a possible tournament berth.

The Gamecocks are 17-11 and have some decent wins, but will need to make a run to get into the NCAA Tournament. They do have a good shot at the NIT if they can finish strong, which includes getting a win against South Carolina on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.