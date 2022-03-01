Skip to main content

How to Watch Mizzou at South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mizzou looks to snap a five-game losing streak on Tuesday when it travels to SEC foe South Carolina.

Missouri hits the road one last time on Tuesday when it heads to South Carolina. The Tigers are looking to finally get back in the win column after struggling for the last five games.

How to Watch Missouri at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Missouri at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have now dropped to 4-12 in the SEC and 10-19 overall as their rough season comes to a close.

Tuesday they will look to knock off a South Carolina team that is coming off a 90-71 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

The Gamecocks had won four in a row coming into their game at Alabama, but just couldn't keep up and are now back to .500 in the SEC at 8-8.

Tuesday night is Senior Night for South Carolina as it tries to get back in the win column and improve its resume for a possible tournament berth.

The Gamecocks are 17-11 and have some decent wins, but will need to make a run to get into the NCAA Tournament. They do have a good shot at the NIT if they can finish strong, which includes getting a win against South Carolina on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Missouri at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at South Carolina

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy