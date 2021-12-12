How to Watch Monmouth at Pittsburgh

George Papas and Monmouth travel to face John Hugely and Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

The Monmouth men's basketball team is entering the Petersen Center on Sunday with a 7–2 record. The Hawks are currently ranked No. 1 in the MAAC. They are 4–1 in their last five games, breaking a four-game winning streak against St. Johns on Nov. 9, 88-83.

Pittsburgh's season has started off differently, as the Panthers are 3–6 through nine games and No. 8 in the ACC. Their last game was a win against Colgate 71–68, breaking a four-game losing streak.

The Hawks are led by Shavar Reynolds Jr. and George Papas. Reynolds leads the team in points with 16.8 per game. Papas is averaging just under that with 16.6 points per game and leads the team in assists with 2.8 per game.

John Hugely and Femi Odukale lead Pittsburgh. Hugely averaged 16.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game; he leads the team in both categories. Odukale is averaging 11.0 points per game and a team-leading 3.6 assists per game.

This is a tale of two teams. Pittsburgh has the worse record, but it plays a harder schedule in a Power Five conference. However, Monmouth has a talented team. This could easily be an upset from a MAAC school.

