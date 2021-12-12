Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Monmouth at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    George Papas and Monmouth travel to face John Hugely and Pittsburgh on Sunday night.
    The Monmouth men's basketball team is entering the Petersen Center on Sunday with a 7–2 record. The Hawks are currently ranked No. 1 in the MAAC. They are 4–1 in their last five games, breaking a four-game winning streak against St. Johns on Nov. 9, 88-83.

    Pittsburgh's season has started off differently, as the Panthers are 3–6 through nine games and No. 8 in the ACC. Their last game was a win against Colgate 71–68, breaking a four-game losing streak.

    How to Watch Monmouth Hawks at Pittsburgh Panthers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream the Monmouth Hawks at Pittsburgh Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hawks are led by Shavar Reynolds Jr. and George Papas. Reynolds leads the team in points with 16.8 per game. Papas is averaging just under that with 16.6 points per game and leads the team in assists with 2.8 per game.

    John Hugely and Femi Odukale lead Pittsburgh. Hugely averaged 16.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game; he leads the team in both categories. Odukale is averaging 11.0 points per game and a team-leading 3.6 assists per game.

    This is a tale of two teams. Pittsburgh has the worse record, but it plays a harder schedule in a Power Five conference. However, Monmouth has a talented team. This could easily be an upset from a MAAC school.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

