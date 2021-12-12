Monmouth vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Monmouth vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-6) face the Monmouth Hawks (7-2) at Petersen Events Center on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Monmouth
-1
136.5 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth
- The 74.8 points per game the Hawks record are 8.6 more points than the Panthers give up (66.2).
- The Panthers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (68.2).
- The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, four percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
Monmouth Players to Watch
- George Papas leads the Hawks at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 6.6 rebounds and 16.6 points.
- Walker Miller averages 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor.
- Shavar Reynolds leads the Hawks with 16.8 points per game and 1.8 assists, while also posting 3.3 rebounds.
- Marcus McClary is posting 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Nikkei Rutty averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 3.1 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 60% from the floor.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is the Panthers' top scorer (16.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.4), and delivers 1.3 assists.
- Femi Odukale is putting up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Panthers receive 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
- The Panthers get 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mouhamadou Gueye.
- Jamarius Burton gets the Panthers 8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
