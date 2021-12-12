Monmouth vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-6) face the Monmouth Hawks (7-2) at Petersen Events Center on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Monmouth -1 136.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

The 74.8 points per game the Hawks record are 8.6 more points than the Panthers give up (66.2).

The Panthers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (68.2).

The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, four percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Monmouth Players to Watch

George Papas leads the Hawks at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 6.6 rebounds and 16.6 points.

Walker Miller averages 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Shavar Reynolds leads the Hawks with 16.8 points per game and 1.8 assists, while also posting 3.3 rebounds.

Marcus McClary is posting 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Nikkei Rutty averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 3.1 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 60% from the floor.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch