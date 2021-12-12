Monmouth vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Monmouth vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-6) face the Monmouth Hawks (7-2) at Petersen Events Center on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

    Monmouth vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

    Monmouth

    -1

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth

    • The 74.8 points per game the Hawks record are 8.6 more points than the Panthers give up (66.2).
    • The Panthers put up 6.8 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Hawks give up to opponents (68.2).
    • The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.
    • The Panthers have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, four percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

    Monmouth Players to Watch

    • George Papas leads the Hawks at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 6.6 rebounds and 16.6 points.
    • Walker Miller averages 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor.
    • Shavar Reynolds leads the Hawks with 16.8 points per game and 1.8 assists, while also posting 3.3 rebounds.
    • Marcus McClary is posting 11.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
    • Nikkei Rutty averages a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 3.1 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 60% from the floor.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley is the Panthers' top scorer (16.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.4), and delivers 1.3 assists.
    • Femi Odukale is putting up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 38.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Panthers receive 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from William Jeffress Jr..
    • The Panthers get 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mouhamadou Gueye.
    • Jamarius Burton gets the Panthers 8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Monmouth at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

