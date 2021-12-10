Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monmouth Hawks (7-1) will visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (6-2) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth
- The Red Storm average 85.3 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 65.8 the Hawks allow.
- The Hawks put up only 0.9 more points per game (73.8) than the Red Storm give up (72.9).
- The Red Storm make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- The Hawks' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie averages 21.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm at 5.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 14.0 points.
- Montez Mathis posts 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field.
- Dylan Addae-Wusu is posting 8.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Joel Soriano averages 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Walker Miller paces the Hawks in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 14.6 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Hawks receive 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Shavar Reynolds.
- Marcus McClary gives the Hawks 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Hawks receive 3.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Nikkei Rutty.
How To Watch
December
9
2021
Monmouth at St. John's
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)