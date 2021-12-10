Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27

    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27

    The Monmouth Hawks (7-1) will visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (6-2) after winning five straight road games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth

    • The Red Storm average 85.3 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 65.8 the Hawks allow.
    • The Hawks put up only 0.9 more points per game (73.8) than the Red Storm give up (72.9).
    • The Red Storm make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
    • The Hawks' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie averages 21.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 assists, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm at 5.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 14.0 points.
    • Montez Mathis posts 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field.
    • Dylan Addae-Wusu is posting 8.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Joel Soriano averages 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

    Monmouth Players to Watch

    • Walker Miller paces the Hawks in rebounding (7.1 per game), and puts up 14.6 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • The Hawks receive 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Shavar Reynolds.
    • Marcus McClary gives the Hawks 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Hawks receive 3.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Nikkei Rutty.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Monmouth at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17309507
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    31 minutes ago
    arizona state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Arizona State

    31 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy