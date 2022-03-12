How to Watch Monmouth vs. Saint Peter's in Men's College Basketball

Either Monmouth or Saint Peter's will end a long NCAA Tournament drought by clinching the MAAC's automatic bid

With regular-season Iona already eliminated from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, either Monmouth (21-12) or Saint Peter's (18-11) will get a surprise bid to the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Monmouth vs. Saint Peter's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Peacocks, seeded second in the field, reached the final with a 64-52 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night. Michael Lee scored 14 points for Saint Peter's, which recovered from a sluggish first half by scoring the first nine points after intermission to take control of the game.

Monmouth entered the tournament as the fourth seed and held off ninth-seeded Rider, which knocked off Iona in the quarterfinals. George Papas led the Hawks with 20 points. His three free throws with 57 seconds gave Monmouth the lead for good.

Saint Peter's hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2011 and is 0-3 in the Big Dance since moving up to Division I in 1965. Monmouth's last March Madness foray was in 2006. The Hawks are 0-4 in NCAA Tournament play.

The Peacocks swept the Hawks in the regular season, winning 67-62 at Saint Peter's on Jan. 14 and posting another five-point win, 70-65, at Monmouth on Feb. 25. Papas had 23 points in a losing effort for the Hawks in the second matchup.

