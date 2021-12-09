Monmouth goes for its eighth straight win in men's college basketball on Thursday night when it travels to St. John's.

Monmouth lost its season opener to Charlotte but has since been red-hot, winning seven straight games. The Hawks' biggest win of the year was a two-point upset victory over Cincinnati on Nov. 27.

How to Watch Monmouth at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Monmouth at St. John's game on fuboTV:

That win may have been their biggest, but they have been great over the last seven outings and will look to get their eighth in a row by picking up another big road win at St. John's on Thursday night.

It won't be easy, as the Red Storm come in 6-2 on the year with their only losses coming on the road at Indiana and against No. 8 Kansas.

St. John's has played a lot of close games this year but has taken care of business against teams they should beat.

Thursday night's game will be tricky, though, for St. John's as Monmouth has proven they can go on the road and pick up big wins.

This should be a great game between two teams playing good basketball.

