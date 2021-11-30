Publish date:
How to Watch Montana vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (3-3) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Montana
- The Ducks put up 65 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Ducks give up to opponents.
- This season, the Ducks have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.
- The Grizzlies' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eric Williams Jr. leads his team in both points (13) and assists (1.7) per contest, and also averages 5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- De'Vion Harmon paces the Ducks at 2.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 7.7 points.
- Jacob Young puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Will Richardson puts up 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Quincy Guerrier is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.3), and also puts up 5.3 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Montana Players to Watch
- Josh Bannan is the Grizzlies' top scorer (14.2 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and posts 1.2 assists.
- Cameron Parker is No. 1 on the Grizzlies in assists (4.8 per game), and puts up 6 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brandon Whitney gives the Grizzlies 10.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Robby Beasley III is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Grizzlies receive 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Derrick Carter-Hollinger.
