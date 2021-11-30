Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) shoots while Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) defends during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (3-3) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Montana

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -13 131.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Montana

The Ducks put up 65 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.3 the Grizzlies allow.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Ducks give up to opponents.

This season, the Ducks have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.

The Grizzlies' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Oregon Players to Watch

Eric Williams Jr. leads his team in both points (13) and assists (1.7) per contest, and also averages 5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

De'Vion Harmon paces the Ducks at 2.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 7.7 points.

Jacob Young puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Will Richardson puts up 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.3), and also puts up 5.3 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Montana Players to Watch