Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montana at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Montana visits Oregon on Monday night looking for its fourth-straight win and an upset of the Ducks.
    Author:

    The Montana men's basketball team is playing well heading into its game against Oregon on Monday night. The Grizzlies have won three in a row, which has improved their record to 4–2 on the year.

    How to Watch Montana at Oregon Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Montana at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak follows a two-game losing streak in which they lost to Mississippi State and North Dakota. The Grizzlies have bounced back and are now looking for a big upset win Monday night.

    Oregon will look to keep them from getting that big win as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak of its own.

    The Ducks have not been able to live up to the preseason hype and have lost three of their last four, including a 12-point loss to Saint Mary's and then a blowout loss to No. 15 Houston at the Maui Invitational.

    On Monday, they will look to get back in the win column as they try and find answers to their struggles. The Ducks have had trouble scoring and will need to be better as after their games with Montana and UC Riverside they open up Pac-12 play against Arizona State and Stanford.

    Oregon is desperate for a win, but Montana will aim to pull off the upset and extend the Ducks' losing streak to three.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Montana at Oregon in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Montana at Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton State at Gonzaga

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) shoots while Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) defends during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Montana vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) shoots while Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) defends during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) rebounds in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hampton vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy