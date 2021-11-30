Montana visits Oregon on Monday night looking for its fourth-straight win and an upset of the Ducks.

The Montana men's basketball team is playing well heading into its game against Oregon on Monday night. The Grizzlies have won three in a row, which has improved their record to 4–2 on the year.

How to Watch Montana at Oregon Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The winning streak follows a two-game losing streak in which they lost to Mississippi State and North Dakota. The Grizzlies have bounced back and are now looking for a big upset win Monday night.

Oregon will look to keep them from getting that big win as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak of its own.

The Ducks have not been able to live up to the preseason hype and have lost three of their last four, including a 12-point loss to Saint Mary's and then a blowout loss to No. 15 Houston at the Maui Invitational.

On Monday, they will look to get back in the win column as they try and find answers to their struggles. The Ducks have had trouble scoring and will need to be better as after their games with Montana and UC Riverside they open up Pac-12 play against Arizona State and Stanford.

Oregon is desperate for a win, but Montana will aim to pull off the upset and extend the Ducks' losing streak to three.

