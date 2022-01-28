An important Ohio Valley Conference matchup awaits tonight when Morehead State takes on Southeast Missouri State in college basketball.

It has been an awesome season thus far for Morehead State in men's college basketball, with the team entering tonight's matchup against Southeast Missouri State with a 7-0 record in conference play and a 15-5 record overall. That has them sitting at No. 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, just behind Belmont and its 8-0 conference record.

How to Watch Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Morehead State enters tonight's matchup on fire, too, having won its last nine games, including a dominating 67-54 win over Tennessee State behind 17 points and 11 rebounds from Johni Broome and nine points, five rebounds and 10 assists from Ta'Lon Cooper.

Southeast Missouri State, on the other hand, isn't having quite as impressive of a season, entering the showdown with Morehead State with a 3-3 conference record and an 8-11 overall record.

It does enter the matchup coming off of back-to-back wins, however, having just defeated Eastern Illinois 87-58 on Jan. 22 thanks to 15 points out of Dylan Branson and nine points and eight assists from Phillip Russell.

To catch the first matchup between Morehead State and Southeast Missouri State tonight, tune to ESPN U at 9:00 p.m. ET.

