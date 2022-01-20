Skip to main content

How to Watch Belmont at Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Morehead State looks to extend its six-game winning streak on Thursday when it hosts Belmont in OVC action.

Morehead State has had a great start to conference play as it has run off four straight wins and sits just a half-game back of league-leading Murray State.

How to Watch Belmont at Morehead State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

Live stream the Belmont at Morehead State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The four conference wins are a part of a season-high six-game winning streak for the Eagles. They were just 6-5 when they started this run and are now an impressive 12-5.

Thursday night they will look to extend their winning streak when they host a Belmont team that is coming off a win against SIU Edwardsville.

The win helped them bounce back from a 22 point loss to Murray State. That loss was just the first Ohio Valley Conference defeat for the Bruins as they are currently 4-1 in the conference. It also snapped an eight-game winning streak.

Belmont has been playing extremely well this year but the blowout loss to Murray State has to have the Bruins wondering if they can play with the top teams of the OVC.

Thursday night they get another opportunity to prove they belong as they try and get a huge road win against a streaking Morehead State team.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Belmont at Morehead State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
