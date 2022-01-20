Skip to main content

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) and Morehead State Eagles forward Jaylen Sebree (2) defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15

The Morehead State Eagles (12-5, 4-0 OVC) will look to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Belmont Bruins (13-4, 4-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Belmont

Key Stats for Morehead State vs. Belmont

  • The 79.2 points per game the Bruins score are 16.1 more points than the Eagles allow (63.1).
  • The Eagles' 70.2 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bruins give up.
  • The Bruins are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Belmont Players to Watch

  • The Bruins leader in rebounds and assist is Grayson Murphy, who pulls down 6.5 rebounds and distributes 5.9 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
  • Ben Sheppard leads Belmont in scoring, averaging 15.5 per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Sheppard, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • Murphy is Belmont's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Nick Muszynski leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome records 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Ta'Lon Cooper's assist statline paces Morehead State; he racks up 6.3 assists per game.
  • Tray Hollowell is reliable from deep and leads the Eagles with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Morehead State's leader in steals is Skyelar Potter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Broome with 3.3 per game.

Belmont Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Southeast Missouri State

W 102-62

Home

1/8/2022

UT Martin

W 81-55

Away

1/13/2022

Tennessee Tech

W 92-77

Home

1/15/2022

Murray State

L 82-60

Home

1/17/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

W 80-64

Away

1/20/2022

Morehead State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Eastern Illinois

-

Away

1/27/2022

Austin Peay

-

Away

1/29/2022

UT Martin

-

Home

2/3/2022

Tennessee State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Tennessee Tech

-

Away

Morehead State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

IUPUI

W 80-52

Away

12/29/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 63-50

Home

1/8/2022

Austin Peay

W 66-55

Away

1/12/2022

UT Martin

W 76-62

Home

1/15/2022

Tennessee State

W 71-64

Away

1/20/2022

Belmont

-

Home

1/22/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

-

Home

1/24/2022

Tennessee State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Southeast Missouri State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Murray State

-

Away

1/31/2022

Tennessee Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Belmont at Morehead State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
