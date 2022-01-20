Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) and Morehead State Eagles forward Jaylen Sebree (2) defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15

The Morehead State Eagles (12-5, 4-0 OVC) will look to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Belmont Bruins (13-4, 4-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Belmont

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Ellis T. Johnson Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Morehead State vs. Belmont

The 79.2 points per game the Bruins score are 16.1 more points than the Eagles allow (63.1).

The Eagles' 70.2 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bruins give up.

The Bruins are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Belmont Players to Watch

The Bruins leader in rebounds and assist is Grayson Murphy, who pulls down 6.5 rebounds and distributes 5.9 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Ben Sheppard leads Belmont in scoring, averaging 15.5 per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Sheppard, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Murphy is Belmont's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Nick Muszynski leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Morehead State Players to Watch

Johni Broome records 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Ta'Lon Cooper's assist statline paces Morehead State; he racks up 6.3 assists per game.

Tray Hollowell is reliable from deep and leads the Eagles with 2.9 made threes per game.

Morehead State's leader in steals is Skyelar Potter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Broome with 3.3 per game.

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 Southeast Missouri State W 102-62 Home 1/8/2022 UT Martin W 81-55 Away 1/13/2022 Tennessee Tech W 92-77 Home 1/15/2022 Murray State L 82-60 Home 1/17/2022 SIU-Edwardsville W 80-64 Away 1/20/2022 Morehead State - Away 1/24/2022 Eastern Illinois - Away 1/27/2022 Austin Peay - Away 1/29/2022 UT Martin - Home 2/3/2022 Tennessee State - Away 2/5/2022 Tennessee Tech - Away

Morehead State Schedule