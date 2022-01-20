How to Watch Morehead State vs. Belmont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (12-5, 4-0 OVC) will look to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Belmont Bruins (13-4, 4-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Morehead State vs. Belmont
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ellis T. Johnson Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Morehead State vs. Belmont
- The 79.2 points per game the Bruins score are 16.1 more points than the Eagles allow (63.1).
- The Eagles' 70.2 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 69.8 the Bruins give up.
- The Bruins are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
Belmont Players to Watch
- The Bruins leader in rebounds and assist is Grayson Murphy, who pulls down 6.5 rebounds and distributes 5.9 assists per game along with scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Ben Sheppard leads Belmont in scoring, averaging 15.5 per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- The Bruins get the most three-point shooting production out of Sheppard, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Murphy is Belmont's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Nick Muszynski leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Johni Broome records 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Eagles, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Ta'Lon Cooper's assist statline paces Morehead State; he racks up 6.3 assists per game.
- Tray Hollowell is reliable from deep and leads the Eagles with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Morehead State's leader in steals is Skyelar Potter with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Broome with 3.3 per game.
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Southeast Missouri State
W 102-62
Home
1/8/2022
UT Martin
W 81-55
Away
1/13/2022
Tennessee Tech
W 92-77
Home
1/15/2022
Murray State
L 82-60
Home
1/17/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
W 80-64
Away
1/20/2022
Morehead State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Eastern Illinois
-
Away
1/27/2022
Austin Peay
-
Away
1/29/2022
UT Martin
-
Home
2/3/2022
Tennessee State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Away
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
IUPUI
W 80-52
Away
12/29/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 63-50
Home
1/8/2022
Austin Peay
W 66-55
Away
1/12/2022
UT Martin
W 76-62
Home
1/15/2022
Tennessee State
W 71-64
Away
1/20/2022
Belmont
-
Home
1/22/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
1/24/2022
Tennessee State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Murray State
-
Away
1/31/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Home