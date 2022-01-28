Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 7-0 OVC) will visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-11, 3-3 OVC) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Morehead State
-6
147 points
Key Stats for Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State
- The Eagles put up 8.8 fewer points per game (71) than the Redhawks give up (79.8).
- The Redhawks put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 63.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Redhawks allow to opponents.
- The Redhawks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Johni Broome is tops on the Eagles with 16.2 points per game and 10.5 rebounds (eighth in the country), while also averaging 1.3 assists.
- Ta'Lon Cooper is tops on his team in assists per game (6.6), and also puts up 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Skyelar Potter averages 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tray Hollowell puts up 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jake Wolfe puts up 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor.
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Phillip Russell is averaging a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 14.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Eric Reed Jr. is averaging team highs in points (15.5 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is producing 3.1 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Nygal Russell is putting up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 7.6 points and 1.9 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Chris Harris gives the Redhawks 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nana Akenten gets the Redhawks 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
