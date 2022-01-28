Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15

The Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 7-0 OVC) will visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-11, 3-3 OVC) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State

Morehead State vs Southeast Missouri State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Morehead State

-6

147 points

Key Stats for Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State

  • The Eagles put up 8.8 fewer points per game (71) than the Redhawks give up (79.8).
  • The Redhawks put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 63.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Redhawks allow to opponents.
  • The Redhawks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • Johni Broome is tops on the Eagles with 16.2 points per game and 10.5 rebounds (eighth in the country), while also averaging 1.3 assists.
  • Ta'Lon Cooper is tops on his team in assists per game (6.6), and also puts up 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Skyelar Potter averages 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tray Hollowell puts up 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jake Wolfe puts up 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Phillip Russell is averaging a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. And he is producing 14.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
  • Eric Reed Jr. is averaging team highs in points (15.5 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is producing 3.1 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
  • Nygal Russell is putting up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 7.6 points and 1.9 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Chris Harris gives the Redhawks 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Nana Akenten gets the Redhawks 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
