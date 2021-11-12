Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Morehead State at Alabama-Birmingham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UAB looks to move to 2–0 on the season against Morehead State on Friday in NCAA men's basketball.
    The UAB men's basketball team (1–0) will play host to Morehead State (0–1) on Friday. This marks the first meeting of these teams since 2014, when UAB won 58–48.

    How to Watch Morehead State at UAB Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    The Blazers are coming off of a 102–77 win over UNC Asheville in which five players scoring in double figures. The team was led in scoring by Jordan Walker and Quan Jackson with 19 points each. Walker was 3-for-4 from three-point range in the victory. The team shot 56.3% from the floor and 40% from three-point range while holding UNC Asheville to 45.8% shooting.

    Morehead State comes into Friday's contest after a 77–54 loss to No. 22 Auburn in its season opener. Two Eagles scored in double figures, led by Johni Broome, who scored 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting in the loss. Overall, the Eagles were 22-for-59 from the floor, making just 37.3% of their shots and 27.8% of their threes, while Auburn shot 46.4% from the floor.

    Morehead was picked to finish second in the OVC preseason poll, while Broome was named Co-Player of the Year. UAB was picked to win Conference USA in that conference's preseason poll, with Tavin Lovan named to the preseason all-conference team.

