How to Watch Morehead State at Xavier

On Wednesday night in college basketball action, Morehead State will hit the road to take on Xavier.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue on Wednesday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature Morehead State traveling to take on Xavier. While neither team is an elite national championship contender, this game should be extremely entertaining to watch.

How to Watch Morehead State Eagles at Xavier Musketeers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Morehead State Eagles at Xavier Musketeers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, Morehead State has started the season with a 6-4 record. They have shown flashes of being a very competitive basketball team. What better way to show how good they can be than knocking off the No. 22 ranked Musketeers tonight?

Xavier has been a dominant team so far this year and they are a fringe contender. As mentioned, they are ranked No. 22 coming into this game. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 this year and will look to continue their impressive season by taking care of business this evening.

While the Musketeers are certainly favored to win this game, the Eagles would love to pull off a massive upset. Crazier things have happened and college basketball fans always love seeing a good upset.

Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.