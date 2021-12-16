Morehead State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Morehead State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) shoots the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (9-1) will attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Morehead State Eagles (6-4) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Morehead State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Xavier vs Morehead State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Xavier

    -15

    134 points

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Morehead State

    • The Musketeers average 10.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Eagles give up (65.6).
    • The Eagles' 68.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.1 the Musketeers give up.
    • The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
    • The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Colby Jones puts up a team-high 8.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.3 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 54.3% from the field.
    • Jack Nunge puts up 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the field.
    • Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 4.4 rebounds and 11.7 points.
    • Nate Johnson paces his team in both points (13.4) and assists (1.1) per contest, and also averages 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Dwon Odom averages 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Morehead State Players to Watch

    • Johni Broome is the Eagles' top scorer (15.2 points per game) and rebounder (10.0), and contributes 1.4 assists.
    • Ta'Lon Cooper is the Eagles' top assist man (6.9 per game), and he delivers 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. His assist average ranks him fifth in college basketball.
    • Skyelar Potter gives the Eagles 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Tray Hollowell gets the Eagles 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jaylen Sebree is averaging 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

