Morehead State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) shoots the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (9-1) will attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Morehead State Eagles (6-4) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Morehead State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Xavier -15 134 points

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Morehead State

The Musketeers average 10.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Eagles give up (65.6).

The Eagles' 68.7 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 60.1 the Musketeers give up.

The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

Colby Jones puts up a team-high 8.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 12.3 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 54.3% from the field.

Jack Nunge puts up 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the field.

Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 4.4 rebounds and 11.7 points.

Nate Johnson paces his team in both points (13.4) and assists (1.1) per contest, and also averages 3.3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dwon Odom averages 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Morehead State Players to Watch