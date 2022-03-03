How to Watch Morgan State at Coppin State

The Morgan State Bears will travel to take on the Coppin State Eagles on Thursday looking for their fourth straight win.

Coppin State will try to upset Morgan State at home. That's exactly what the school did on the road on Jan. 15, winning a tight 79-76 game. Thursday's contest will mark the 100th meeting between the schools. The Eagles lead the series 63-36.

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Coppin State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

The Bears won their third straight game and improved to 11-13 on the season after defeating the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, 82-48, on Monday night. Morgan State shot 59.6% from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Offensively, Morgan State has been led by Malik Miller, who is averaging 12.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. De’Torrion Ware is also averaging 11.2 PPG and 5.1 RPG. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 10.8 PPG and 5.8 RPG.

As for Coppin State, the team improved to 7-21 on the season after defeating the Delaware State Hornets, 80-67, this past Monday. Coppin State shot 44.6% from the field & 40.0% from beyond the arc, while holding Delaware State to 37.5% shooting from the field and 25.9% from beyond the arc. Leading the way for the Eagles was Sita Conteh, who had 22 points and eight rebounds.

Coppin State was able to pick up a much-needed win against Delaware State, however, the team has lost five of its last seven games and could definitely use a win against Morgan State as the end of the regular season nears.

