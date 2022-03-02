How to Watch Morgan State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Morgan State Bears (11-13, 6-6 MEAC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Morgan State

The Eagles put up 5.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bears give up (73.0).

The Bears score an average of 76.2 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 75.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.

The Eagles are shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Bears allow to opponents.

Coppin State Players to Watch

Nendah Tarke averages a team-leading 2.5 assists per game. He is also posting 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyree Corbett leads the Eagles with 13.0 points per contest and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 0.9 assists.

Kyle Cardaci is posting 7.8 points, 1.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Jesse Zarzuela posts 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Mike Hood is averaging 7.7 points, 1.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

Morgan State Players to Watch