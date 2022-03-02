How to Watch Morgan State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (11-13, 6-6 MEAC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 6-7 MEAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Physical Education Complex. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Next Level Sports
- Arena: Physical Education Complex
Arena: Physical Education Complex
- The Eagles put up 5.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bears give up (73.0).
- The Bears score an average of 76.2 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 75.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Eagles are shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Nendah Tarke averages a team-leading 2.5 assists per game. He is also posting 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyree Corbett leads the Eagles with 13.0 points per contest and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 0.9 assists.
- Kyle Cardaci is posting 7.8 points, 1.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Jesse Zarzuela posts 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Mike Hood is averaging 7.7 points, 1.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.
- Lagio Grantsaan is the Bears' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he delivers 10.8 points and 1.4 assists.
- De'Torrion Ware is the Bears' top scorer (11.2 points per game), and he puts up 1.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Malik Miller gets the Bears 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Sheryn Devonish is putting up a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds, making 36.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Isaiah Burke is putting up 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
