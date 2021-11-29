Morgan State vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Morgan State Bears (2-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (1-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Grambling

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Key Stats for Morgan State vs. Grambling

Last year, the Bears put up 11.1 more points per game (79.8) than the Tigers allowed (68.7).

The Tigers' 67.4 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Bears allowed to opponents.

The Bears shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears gave up to their opponents (42.2%).

Morgan State Players to Watch

De'Torrion Ware averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.

Malik Miller grabbed 8.0 rebounds per game, while Sheryn Devonish dished out 3.6 assists per contest.

Ware knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Miller averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Troy Baxter compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

Grambling Players to Watch

Cameron Christon put up 13.7 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Terreon Randolph grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, while Trevell Cunningham dished out 5.0 assists per contest.

Christon hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Randolph was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.

Morgan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Penn State-Greater Allegheny W 126-75 Home 11/14/2021 George Mason L 90-53 Away 11/18/2021 Seattle U L 93-80 Away 11/20/2021 Portland L 74-63 Away 11/22/2021 San Francisco L 83-67 Away 11/28/2021 Grambling - Home 11/29/2021 Hampton - Home 12/6/2021 Millersville (PA) - Home 12/11/2021 Longwood - Away 12/18/2021 Mount St. Mary's - Away 12/21/2021 JMU - Home

Grambling Schedule