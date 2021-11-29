Morgan State vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (1-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
Key Stats for Morgan State vs. Grambling
- Last year, the Bears put up 11.1 more points per game (79.8) than the Tigers allowed (68.7).
- The Tigers' 67.4 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.0 the Bears allowed to opponents.
- The Bears shot 43.3% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears gave up to their opponents (42.2%).
Morgan State Players to Watch
- De'Torrion Ware averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.
- Malik Miller grabbed 8.0 rebounds per game, while Sheryn Devonish dished out 3.6 assists per contest.
- Ware knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Miller averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Troy Baxter compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Cameron Christon put up 13.7 points per game last season to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Terreon Randolph grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, while Trevell Cunningham dished out 5.0 assists per contest.
- Christon hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Randolph was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.
Morgan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Penn State-Greater Allegheny
W 126-75
Home
11/14/2021
George Mason
L 90-53
Away
11/18/2021
Seattle U
L 93-80
Away
11/20/2021
Portland
L 74-63
Away
11/22/2021
San Francisco
L 83-67
Away
11/28/2021
Grambling
-
Home
11/29/2021
Hampton
-
Home
12/6/2021
Millersville (PA)
-
Home
12/11/2021
Longwood
-
Away
12/18/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
12/21/2021
JMU
-
Home
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Grand Canyon
L 74-53
Away
11/12/2021
Texas Tech
L 88-62
Away
11/15/2021
New Mexico
L 86-61
Away
11/21/2021
Iowa State
L 82-47
Away
11/24/2021
Louisiana College
W 71-61
Home
11/28/2021
Morgan State
-
Away
11/29/2021
Norfolk State
-
Away
12/2/2021
Jarvis Christian
-
Home
12/4/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/11/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Away
12/14/2021
UAB
-
Away