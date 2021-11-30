How to Watch Hampton vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Morgan State Bears (2-5) visit the Hampton Pirates (2-5) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. The Bears will look to stop a five-game losing streak against the Pirates, losers of five straight.
How to Watch Hampton vs. Morgan State
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hampton vs. Morgan State
- The Bears put up 12.9 more points per game (80.9) than the Pirates allow (68.0).
- The Pirates' 66.3 points per game are 10.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- The Pirates' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
Morgan State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Keith McGee, who averages 13.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
- Lagio Grantsaan leads Morgan State in rebounding, averaging 4.7 per game, while Sheryn Devonish leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
- McGee leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Morgan State steals leader is Devonish, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Grantsaan, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Najee Garvin collects 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Russell Dean's assist statline paces Hampton; he dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
- Marquis Godwin hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.
- Hampton's leader in steals is Dean with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dajour Dickens with 1.6 per game.
Morgan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
George Mason
L 90-53
Away
11/18/2021
Seattle U
L 93-80
Away
11/20/2021
Portland
L 74-63
Away
11/22/2021
San Francisco
L 83-67
Away
11/28/2021
Grambling
L 74-59
Home
11/29/2021
Hampton
-
Away
12/6/2021
Millersville (PA)
-
Home
12/11/2021
Longwood
-
Away
12/18/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Away
12/21/2021
JMU
-
Home
12/23/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
Hampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Towson
L 78-54
Away
11/19/2021
Wofford
L 77-60
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia Southern
L 86-66
Home
11/24/2021
South Florida
L 58-52
Away
11/28/2021
Norfolk State
L 70-61
Away
11/29/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/9/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
12/12/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Away
12/18/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Away
12/22/2021
VMI
-
Home