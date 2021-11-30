Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Hampton vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Morgan State Bears (2-5) visit the Hampton Pirates (2-5) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. The Bears will look to stop a five-game losing streak against the Pirates, losers of five straight.

    How to Watch Hampton vs. Morgan State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hampton vs. Morgan State

    • The Bears put up 12.9 more points per game (80.9) than the Pirates allow (68.0).
    • The Pirates' 66.3 points per game are 10.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
    • The Bears are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Pirates allow to opponents.
    • The Pirates' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

    Morgan State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Keith McGee, who averages 13.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
    • Lagio Grantsaan leads Morgan State in rebounding, averaging 4.7 per game, while Sheryn Devonish leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
    • McGee leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Morgan State steals leader is Devonish, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Grantsaan, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Hampton Players to Watch

    • Najee Garvin collects 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Russell Dean's assist statline paces Hampton; he dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
    • Marquis Godwin hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.
    • Hampton's leader in steals is Dean with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dajour Dickens with 1.6 per game.

    Morgan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    George Mason

    L 90-53

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Seattle U

    L 93-80

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Portland

    L 74-63

    Away

    11/22/2021

    San Francisco

    L 83-67

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Grambling

    L 74-59

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Millersville (PA)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    JMU

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    Hampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Towson

    L 78-54

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Wofford

    L 77-60

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Southern

    L 86-66

    Home

    11/24/2021

    South Florida

    L 58-52

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Norfolk State

    L 70-61

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    VMI

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Morgan State at Hampton

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
