A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Morgan State Bears (2-5) visit the Hampton Pirates (2-5) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. The Bears will look to stop a five-game losing streak against the Pirates, losers of five straight.

How to Watch Hampton vs. Morgan State

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Key Stats for Hampton vs. Morgan State

The Bears put up 12.9 more points per game (80.9) than the Pirates allow (68.0).

The Pirates' 66.3 points per game are 10.8 fewer points than the 77.1 the Bears give up to opponents.

The Bears are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Pirates allow to opponents.

The Pirates' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Morgan State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bears this season is Keith McGee, who averages 13.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.

Lagio Grantsaan leads Morgan State in rebounding, averaging 4.7 per game, while Sheryn Devonish leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.

McGee leads the Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Morgan State steals leader is Devonish, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Grantsaan, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Hampton Players to Watch

Najee Garvin collects 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Russell Dean's assist statline paces Hampton; he dishes out 4.0 assists per game.

Marquis Godwin hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.

Hampton's leader in steals is Dean with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dajour Dickens with 1.6 per game.

Morgan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 George Mason L 90-53 Away 11/18/2021 Seattle U L 93-80 Away 11/20/2021 Portland L 74-63 Away 11/22/2021 San Francisco L 83-67 Away 11/28/2021 Grambling L 74-59 Home 11/29/2021 Hampton - Away 12/6/2021 Millersville (PA) - Home 12/11/2021 Longwood - Away 12/18/2021 Mount St. Mary's - Away 12/21/2021 JMU - Home 12/23/2021 Wisconsin - Away

Hampton Schedule