    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Morgan State at Hampton in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue on Monday night, with Morgan State taking on Hampton in an interesting matchup.
    When fans talk about college basketball, they don't talk about the smaller schools who aren't legitimate national championship contenders. However, there is a huge portion of entertainment that fans are missing by ignoring the smaller schools in their games against each other. On Monday night, Morgan State will hit the road to take on Hampton in a game that won't get talked about, but should be extremely entertaining.

    How to Watch Morgan State Bears at Hampton Pirates Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29th, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN U

    Live stream the Morgan State Bears at Hampton Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bears have ended up going 2-5 ahead of this matchup. They are coming off of a rough 74-59 loss against Grambling State in their last outing. Morgan State needs to put some wins together to turn their season around and starting by beating Hampton would be a good thing.

    On the other side of the court, the Pirates have started the season with a 2-5 record as well. They were unable to beat Norfolk State in their last game, losing by a final score of 70-61. Just like Morgan State, Hampton needs to get things going soon.

    Granted, neither of these two teams by themselves are fun to watch. However, the two teams going up against each other provides fans with an entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

